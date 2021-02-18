Spokane Valley, Wash. - Amazon announced plans to open a new "non-sort" fulfillment center that will create 1,000 full-time jobs in the Spokane Valley.
The center will open later this year and specialize in large items on 18007 East Garland Avenue. The 1,000 full time jobs will offer a starting wage of $15 an hour and comprehensive benefits that begin on day one.
“We’re excited to continue our growth in the Spokane area, adding our third fulfillment center of this type to our greater Pacific Northwest operations,” Catie Hydeman, director NACF non-sort operations said in a press release.
“Amazon is grateful for the warm welcome we received from the community when we launched our new Spokane fulfillment center last year. We are pleased by the continued support from community leaders and look forward to growing these partnerships in the years ahead," Hydeman said.
Employees at the over one million square-foot non-sort facility will play an integral role in fulfilling larger items like bulk cleaning supplies and paper goods, pet food and supplies, patio furniture, baby strollers, and outdoor sports equipment like kayaks, skis, and fishing gear. The company says the new fulfillment center will help enable faster shipping times on customer orders of larger items.
“This is a positive step toward strengthening and maintaining the resilience of our local economy particularly during these unprecedented times,” sSen. Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley said. “I will continue to work in the Senate to create an economic environment in our district and across the state that is welcoming to employers and job creation and will keep us competitive as a region.”
“Spokane Valley is home to a vibrant and diverse business community, as well as a growing number of residential neighborhoods,” Lisa Brown, state department of commerce director said. “We are pleased by Amazon’s decision to locate a new fulfillment center in Spokane Valley, knowing that this brings the kind of jobs, economic investment, and community partnership that will support residents and businesses in the coming years.”
A job at Amazon can be a springboard to an Amazon career or other opportunities. In 2020, Amazon promoted over 35,000 employees in its operations network and continues to invest in the long-term career success of employees inside and outside of the company.
“Later this year, we will begin hiring for a wide range of roles, everything from receiving and stowing inventory to shipping customer orders and supporting network logistics,” Hydeman said. “Amazon offers opportunities for professional development and encourages employees as well as interested candidates to consider building a longer-term career with us.”
