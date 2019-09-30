The Washington State Department of Health is launching a new app aimed at helping teens and young adults quitting vaping.
The app is free to Washingtonians at doh.wa.gov/quit and accessible via smartphone, tablet, laptop and desktop computer. A similar app is also available for smoking & tobacco.
“This app is a promising resource to help tackle the youth vaping epidemic in our state,” said Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer. “By making tools to quit accessible via smartphone and computer, our hope is that more young people feel empowered to quit vaping.”
The program includes lessons, advanced messaging protocols and customized tips. Users can learn how to deal with unhelpful thoughts, urges and cravings while practicing moving towards their goals to reduce or quit vape use. Users also can received daily text-based messages and track progress.
The app was developed in collaboration with 2Morrow, Inc. Studies indicate users of similar 2Morrow cessation programs are six times more likely to quit.
“Although we don’t yet understand all the health effects of vaping, we do know that nicotine is very addictive and that it can have negative effects on a maturing brain,” said Jo Masterson, chief product officer at 2Morrow. “Quitting nicotine is not easy. However, there are proven strategies that can help. We believe that using apps to deliver these programs will be more attractive to youth than traditional methods, increasing access and quit attempts.”
Washington has been one of several states active towards solutions in the ongoing vaping epidemic. Gov. Jay Inslee recently issued an executive order asking for the Department of Health to ban the sale of flavored-vaping products.
Seven cases of vaping-associated lung illnesses have been reported in Washington since August.