SPOKANE, Wash. - "My dad and I went to a batting cage, we hit for 30 minutes and had a great time," said Andrew Roginski. "We left the batting cage, then came out and looked at each other, and basically at the same time I said 'I have an idea,' and he said 'I think I have the same idea.'"
Roginski and his dad Dennis' idea morphed into Hitters Spokane, which opened on December 29. It's a place for serious baseball and softball players to work on their swing, but that's not all.
"It's also for guys who want to get a bucket of beer, sit at a table, be comfortable and hit away," said Drue Heinen. He and Andrew became friends when they went to Shadle Park High School.
"Andrew brought the idea to me and I thought initially he was crazy," Heinen continued. "I hung up the phone, but I called him right back and said 'you are brilliant.' There are plenty of places to go and hit, but there's nothing like this."
What makes Hitters unique–besides the whole beer and wine at a batting cage thing–are their two HitTrax machines; technology that's able to take split second information from the point of contact and map it over a simulation of your favorite stadium.
"Whether you're using it for training or using it for recreation, you'll have it as a resource," said Heinen.
"I can't even explain the feeling we were having," Andrew Roginski said. "That's kind of what we wanted to pass on to everyone else that came in here, how much more fun it is to see where your ball goes and try to beat your buddy in games. Like, I love beating him!"
Their Instagram account advertises Hitters as "a place for athletes and has-beens" alike.
"All three of us are has-beens," said Andrew.
"The last thing a has-been wants to do is pick up baseballs after hitting them, or finding somebody to throw to them," agreed Heinen.
Andrew's dad, Dennis, is in his late 60s and still plays baseball in an adult men's league.
"It'd be kind of fun to touch base with all my friends who play baseball at my age, and [have them] come in here and just kind of improve their skills. It's just a lot of fun," Dennis said.
They've got big plans, including making their mezzanine a full time sports bar, and even indoor HitTrax leagues.
"Spokane is a big softball town too, we didn't want to leave the softball players out," Dennis said. "We want them to have fun too. I think there's going to be a lot of training in the softball area, more so than baseball even."
"To be back involved in the game is just incredible," Heinen said. "I love showing kids about the game and teaching kids about the game, which we will do some of that. We want it to be a recreational place, but we also want it to be a place where a kid can come and train and get some good coaching."
"We kind of have every base you can think of covered, so our team is kind of a knock out of the park," Heinen joked.
Hitters Spokane is located at 3700 E Francis Ave, Suite #7, Spokane, Wash. 99217. They're open noon-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon-9 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Reservations can be made by calling (509) 321-7399, or by visiting their website.