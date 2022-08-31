In tonight's 360 Coverage: Behavioral Health Group has opened a new methadone clinic to help with fentanyl epidemic. Learn what their mission is.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - According to the Centers for Disease Control, there were 28 overdose deaths in Kootenai County in 2021. 19 of them were attributed to fentanyl. As of June of this year, the county has already had 13 overdose deaths, six related to fentanyl.
 
Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45, with 175 people dying each day.
 
But as numbers remain high, mental health and substance abuse resources remain low, nonexistent in some areas.
 
"Access to treatment is the first obstacle to overcome and that's why we come to places like this," Chad Coursey, the Vice President of Operations at Behavioral Health Group said.
 
This year alone, our region has lost at least two major behavioral health resources.
 
First, it was Kootenai Health's addiction recovery program in May. Then, Frontier Health shut down its inpatient stabilization unit in June.
 
Whether it's specifically mental health based, or a substance abuse program, the number of resources continues to dwindle despite a nationwide fentanyl issue and push for more services.
 
"It's a really underserved population and so there's not a lot of people who do it, not a lot of companies that do it," Ben Nordstrom, the Chief Medical Officer for Behavioral Health Group and an addiction psychiatrist said.
 
On Aug. 8, people in North Idaho gained some hope.
 
"What we do is give people their lives back," Coursey said.
 
Behavioral Health Group, which has helped over 40,000 individuals stop using drugs nationwide, opened the first outpatient treatment provider with methadone in northern Idaho.
 
"We knew that there was a need. We knew that the closest option for people who live in this part of the state is in Spokane, so they have to drive 40 minutes to have access to methadone," he said.
 
Inside they have a patient assessment room, three counseling rooms with an option for telehealth, a dosing area to get medications, and a group therapy room.
 
Offering three FDA-approved medications for treating opioid use disorder, there's a reason why they shy away from being an inpatient or detox clinic.
 
"When you detox them, you're decreasing that tolerance and then if they go out and use again, they are at a much-increased risk of dying of an overdose," Nordstrom said.
 
The medicine stops withdrawal symptoms and help wane patients off opioids over time.
 
Taking pressure off emergency rooms and jail systems by partnering with the state's ILED program, a new tool in the Idaho's fight against fentanyl.
 
"We kind of avoid this whole sort of path of putting people with addiction into jails and not treating them and having them come back out and not be any better off than they were," he said.
 
"That's our whole mission is to reintegrate people into society and treat them with respect and give them a path to recovery," Coursey said.
 
The clinic is brand new and will be serving its first patients as early as next week.
 

