Oregon is now allowing students to take ‘mental health days’ just as they would sick days under a new law that experts claim is one of the first kinds in the U.S.
According to KTLA, the student who lobbied for the measure said it is meant to change the stigma around mental health.
Oregon’s bill was signed by Governor Kate Brown last month. Utah passed a similar law last year.
Suicide is Oregon’s second leading cause of death in 10 to 34-year-olds according to data from the state’s Health Authority.