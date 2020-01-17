OLYMPIA, Wash. A new year, a new legislative session, and new bills.
The Washington State Legislature has been busy this week in Olympia, and the topic already creating chatter even in Spokane's city hall is homelessness.
House bill 2649 is in its introductory phase and says that cities with at least 15,000 people and counties with at least 40,000 people have to change their current homelessness plans by this December.
Cities would have to increase shelter space or camping space to at least 50% of people within the jurisdiction who live in places that are unfit for human habitation.
The bill says finding this number would boil down to consulting the annual point in time count or the homeless management information system.
The bill says that each local homeless housing task force must prepare and recommend a five-year housing plan for its jurisdictional area.
Spokane Representative Tim Ormsby is a sponsor of the bill, and he says the homeless crisis needs attention now.
"The bill responds to the gravity and the scourge of the homelessness crisis all across Washington and every community. But it also acknowledges that local governments or cities and counties know better than the state about how they best can address the particular dynamics of the homelessness situation in their area," Rep. Ormsby told KHQ's, Peter Maxwell.
If counties and cities opt into the program, their plan must include laws, policies, and resource changes that will accommodate larger shelter capacities by December.
There are also several measures in the bill to strengthen local plans like furnishing homes, developing permanent housing, and rental vouchers to people who are homeless or below the 30% median income.
Counties can decline to participate in the program, but they'd lose any money from the program to address their housing crisis.
