A new bill signed by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will require public schools to display the national motto, “In God We Trust.”
According to KTLA, the display can be on anything the principle feels appropriate for their school, but it must be at least 12 inches square and in a prominent location.
“A prominent location is a school entryway, cafeteria, or other common area where students are most likely to see the national motto display,” the bill said.
The bill protects schools from legal issues that may arise from the display.
Lawmakers have heard concerns that it may alienate students of non-Christian background.
A group of students proposed they include science, Allah, Yahweh, the Spirits, Buddha, Brahman and “ourselves” in addition to God.
The board heard the option but took no action.