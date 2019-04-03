New bill looks to protect child abuse victims

Facing your abuser in court can be traumatizing, but imagine you were a child. That's what lawmakers in Olympia are taking into consideration during April's "Sexual Assault Awareness Month."
Lawyers say cases often get dropped because a child is too afraid to face their abuser in court. The Bill of Rights says a defendant has the right to confront their accuser in court, even if the accuser is a minor. That's what Senator Padden is trying to change. He's working on a bill that makes sure kids 16 and younger don't have to be in the same courtroom as their alleged abuser, but that it's still a fair trial for the defendant.
"Well there would still be some cross-examination, that would test the credibility of the child, and it's ultimately up to the jury, or if it's trial by a judge, for the judge to determine the credibility of all witnesses," Senator Padden said.
In addition, the bill is asking for admissibility when a child victim makes a statement about certain sex offenses. Also, if the child is unavailable as a witness, that there statement still be admitted if there is evidence of the act, like trafficking, commercial sexual abuse of a minor, promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor, or promoting travel for commercial sexual abuse of a minor.
The Ark Hope for Children said there are two million kids around the world who are victims of sex trafficking. Other states have been drafting similar bills, and here in Washington, Padden said it's gotten unanimous support from the legislature and prosecutors.
Bill 5885 made it's way out of the Senate's committee, and now lawmakers are determining when it'll hit the House of Representative's floor.