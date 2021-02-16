MALDEN, Wash. - A new bill in the being considered in Olympia would give additional financial help to people who lost their homes in wildfires in Malden and Pine City.
More than 85% of the buildings in Malden and Pine City, both located in rural Whitman County, burned to the ground in the Babb Road Fire. Residents have not been able to clean up or rebuild since the wildfire that began last Labor Day.
Sen. Mark Schoesler has introduced legislation that would offer property-tax relief for those who are rebuilding homes damaged or destroyed by these wildfires.
Under Senate Bill 5454, Washington residents who lost a home to wildfire between Sept. 1 and Sept. 19, 2020, would be exempt from paying property taxes on the full value of the original structure for three years, if the home is being rebuilt or physically improved.
“The horrific wildfire that struck Malden on Labor Day last year literally burned down nearly that entire town, leaving more than a hundred families homeless and with barely any possessions left,” said Schoesler, R-Ritzville, whose district includes Whitman County.
Senate Bill 5454 has been referred to the Senate Ways and Means Committee. The bipartisan proposal has nine co-sponsors from districts on both sides of the state, including the chair of the Ways and Means Committee, Sen. Christine Rolfes.
Earlier this year, FEMA denied financial support to residents, saying the fire did not do enough damage. However, the Biden Administration did approve disaster aid for the region, triggering the release of funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide disaster relief for nine counties and two tribes in Eastern Washington that were affected by the wildfires.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.