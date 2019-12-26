Spokane-If you have you got young kids who like to read, or you wish they would read more, we've found the book for them. The book titled "Wait."
Wait was released this past week, and was written by a 15-year-old girl from Spokane. The author, Tayla Tollefson, is a sophomore at Ferris High School. The book is 26 short stories in one, that Tayla's grandpa made up and would tell her before bedtime.
The stories are scary, have some mystery, but in the end, the characters realize there was nothing to be scared of after all.
"The point is to teach children that things aren't always as scary as they seem, and that you don't always have to be afraid," Tollefson said.
Tayla said all 26 of these stories are her grandpa's ideas, but she wrote them out, making each chapter more elaborate and deeper than a bedtime story. Tayla thinks kids from elementary through junior high would really enjoy it.
You can find "Wait" on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Auntie's bookstore and more.
Link to Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Wait-Tayla-Tollefson/dp/1796074330/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1RSAABDZP4THT&keywords=tayla+tollefson&qid=1577384657&sprefix=tayla+t%2Caps%2C190&sr=8-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.