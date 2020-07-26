SPOKANE, Wash., - A local couple is living out their dream to open their own brewery despite COVID-19 challenges.
Four-Eyed Guys Brewing Company co-owners Hillary and Alex Rausch realized beer was going to play a big part in their story about three years ago.
"We started brewing beer to save money for our wedding, and then I just fell in love with it," Alex Rausch said. "Then the hobby obviously intensified into this."
The husband and wife team is preparing to open a brewery at 910 W Indiana, just a few minutes from downtown Spokane. The space will feature what they call their "weird but not too weird" signature beers, like a peanut butter and jelly sour.
Even a global pandemic couldn't keep them from missing this opportunity.
"We've been looking for a taproom space for about three years now and this one kind of just fell in our lap," Alex Rausch said.
They trust the timing, even though it's a nerve-wracking time to open a business. Their brewing contemporaries across Washington state are preparing for Governor Inslee's new COVID-19 restrictions to go into effect. They include prohibiting indoor service at breweries until further notice.
The couple can't predict what the future will hold, but they know they're setting up shop in a supportive community. They're prepared to use to-go orders, delivery options and adaptive attitudes to survive whatever comes next.
"Right now it's definitely one day at a time because everything is changing," Hillary Rausch said. "It's like well, can't think about that. Just keep going and do what we can do and take advantage of the time that we have to work on the business."
Four-Eyed Guys Brewing Co. expects to open by mid-September.
