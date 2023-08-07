Spokane Public Schools is preparing for the 2023-24 school year, and now they're checking new buses off the list.
SPS has cut ties with Durham and has swapped to a new yellow bus transportation provider, Zum.
Zum is the first — and currently only — fully carbon-neutral student transportation company in the United States. In addition to greener buses, it offers another key benefit for parents and students: safety.
These buses will be revealed on Monday, Aug. 7 and offer enhanced safety opportunities for parents, allowing them to track their child's location going to and from school.
Other enhanced safety features include an option for parents to see their driver’s complete profile, real-time vehicle location, and pickup/drop-off times via the Zum app. Additionally, the app only allows accounts associated with numbers on file with SPS to sign up and use the Zum safety features.
Spokane Public Schools recently agreed to a five-year, $71 million transportation contract with Zum.
SPS says this shows their commitment to reliable, cleaner, modernized transportation for the nearly 7,000 students who combined travel around 9,000 miles each school day.
By reaching an agreement with Zum, SPS is joining major urban centers like Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Howard County public schools as the latest on a growing list of districts with innovative plans around the country.
These new buses were used in a limited capacity last year, but SPS will have them in full use beginning on the first day of school on Sept. 5.