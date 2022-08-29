SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Transit Authority (STA) has rolled out their most extensive service enhancements in a decade, which officially kicked off on Sunday, Aug. 28. While service updates are carried out three times a year, this early update has included a whole host of changes, from plaza bays to extended service hours, and even four new routes.
With so many changes, regular riders of the bus are sure to have questions. Luckily, the STA anticipated such confusion and taken measures to lessen it.
Beginning Friday, an info booth was set up at the STA Plaza, with staff ready and waiting to answer all route and service questions you have. They intend to have it set up through Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Riders can also call the customer service line at 509-328-7433 to speak with a representative.
To see a list describing route changes of changes, visit the STA website here: STA August Service Changes
These aren't the last of the STA changes coming this year, though! On Oct. 1, a new Connect Fare system will launch, offering a number of new benefits and fare option changes.
Fare can be loaded onto either a Connect card or via a new STA mobile app, offering a range of new service.
"Both Connect cards and virtual eConnect cards, which are created inside the new STA Connect mobile application, allow customers to register their account online, add value at their convenience, utilize an autoload option, view ride history, and check their current balance. Fare value can also be added in person to a Connect card at the Customer Service Counter at the STA Plaza," explains the STA.
Fare capping will also be implemented, meaning riders will not exceed the price of a monthly pass if they're frequent riders. Less frequent riders will not have to worry about keeping cash on hand in order to make a quick trip or enjoy a day pass.
Numerous new fare reduction options will be added as well, including reductions for veterans, disabled, elderly, and student riders. Youth fare for riders aged 6-18 will be free via a new Riders License option, and children under 5 will also enjoy free fare when accompanied by an adult.
Visit the STA Connect page to learn more about the fare changes and set up an account!