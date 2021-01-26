IDAHO - As of Jan. 25, school districts and charter schools in Idaho will no longer be required to clear and clean event areas such as gyms between games and matches held on the same day. The cleaning requirement was removed by the board's executive director based on feedback from the districts.
"The requirement was difficult, particularly for smaller schools who often lack safe spaces for spectators to wait while cleaning occurred," the announcement says.
The new adjustment sets up to 40% capacity in gyms for athletic events if physical distancing can be maintained, or if masks are worn.
The revised plan is posted on the State Board of Education website.
