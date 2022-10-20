SPOKANE, Wash. - A new community center is coming to the Chief Gary Park neighborhood in Spokane.
"We want to provide people with what they deserve, and not what they expect," said Deida Hakala, the executive director of Northeast Youth and Family Services (NEYFS). "We're calling it the Spokane Creativity Project, because we want it to be a space that inspires creativity in a lot of different senses."
NEYFS' goal is three-fold: increasing access to learning opportunities, improving food security and building community in the Chief Gary Park Neighborhood with their resource center located at the intersection of Mission Ave. and Magnolia St.
"The neighborhood hasn't received a lot of funding from local governments or local agencies, so we saw an opportunity to really do something wonderful for the community," NEYFS Assistant Director Elaina Sicilia said.
Data provided by organizers shows almost 48% of households in the neighborhood are below the poverty line, 42% of households receive food stamps and 84% of children are eligible for free lunches at schools. Organizers also say the neighborhood is a "food desert," with very few grocery stores or markets in the area.
Further data shows 56% of people in the area are unemployed or not in the labor force. One in seven people don't have a high school diploma and 75% of people don't attain a higher education degree.
Sicilia said they chose the location–which is across the street from Stevens Elementary School–with a specific purpose in mind.
"Kids who don't have activities [after school] end up getting in trouble because they don't have something to do, so we're really hoping this is going to be a spot where they can just come and hang out, get resources or tutoring help while they wait for their parents to get home, and really make it a warm and inviting space for the community," Sicilia said.
Community outreach has played a big role in figuring out what people want to see in the Spokane Creativity Project, like cooking and professional development classes.
"We've added in things that we didn't think we'd need," Sicilia said. "We realized we needed to add an on-site therapist, or someone who's available for these kids who just need someone to talk to."
"It's not our job to come in and 'save' a community," Halaka added. "It's our job to come in and empower and uplift, and continue to support the pride they already have. We can't provide what they need without their input. We can't find the resources that are best for this community without their buy-in."
Hakala added that her plan includes a commercial sized kitchen, outdoor garden, partnerships with restaurants and meal kits for families, something not seen in traditional food pantries.
"If you just provide a family with fresh herbs, fresh produce and all the goods to cook, then you send them home and it can be overwhelming," Hakala said. "We want to be able to send people home with recipes, the knowledge and the confidence and excitement around nutrition and making it simpler, less overwhelming, more doable and more accessible."
They also plan to create a media and technology resource center, and an outdoor field with a playground for kids and plenty of open space to hold events like movie nights or field days.
NEYFS is targeting a mid-December launch date for the Spokane Creativity Project, but the progress already being made in converting the abandoned gas-station building into a community resource center, is a "pinch-me" moment for organizers.
"It's unreal every time I walk in," Hakala said. "I don't know how else to describe it."
NEYFS is a non-profit organization, and is looking for various appliances, construction supplies and funds to make the Spokane Creativity Project a success. If you're interested in helping or donating, call (509) 218-6416, or visit their website by clicking here.