SPOKANE, Wash. - There are many construction projects underway in Spokane County right now, and those projects mean good financial news for the area.
The County Assessor's Office says just over a billion dollars of taxable new construction projects are being put on the rolls for the 2020 tax year. That money can be used to fund things like county roadwork projects, fire districts, schools and much more.
Spokane County says the $1.078 billion total means the area is seeing much more construction projects than in recent years. The countywide new construction total in tax year 2019 was just over $863 million, and the total in tax year 2018 was only $689 million. The assessor's office says the area has only hit the billion dollar mark on taxable new construction a handful of times, and the last time was just before the recent recession.
The County Assessor's Office says Unincorporated Spokane County is seeing the most projects by far. The City of Spokane comes in second, and Spokane Valley rounds out the top three. Liberty Lake and Airway Heights are also seeing notable amounts of construction. The county says the area is experiencing a population boom and a housing shortage, so the majority of construction is residential projects.
Spokane County says the top five projects include the Amazon Fulfillment Center, the Wonderbread Redevelopment in downtown Spokane, the Spokane Behavioral Health building on W 5th Ave, the Avista building on E Utah Ave, and the Northern Heights Apartments in Airway Heights.
The county says it contains more than 50 tax districts that will decide how to use the money sometime in December. More information about taxes in Spokane County is available HERE.