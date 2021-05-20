UPDATE: MAY 20 AT 4:27 P.M.
New court documents have revealed new information that could have major implications on Richard Hough's case.
The original court documents said police never found a knife at the scene. Hough claimed he saw one.
Newly filed documents say there may have indeed been a knife present at the time of the shooting. A knife that was picked up by the victim's boyfriend, Anthony Olson, before he drove off.
"Within the proximity between Kienas and the Subaru, Olson observed a putty knife on the ground. Olson recognized this putty knife as being from the vehicle he was driving. Olson picked up the putty knife from the scene. Olson fled the scene prior to police arrival in the vehicle due to having outstanding warrants," the documents said.
It is unclear whether Kienes had the knife on her person or what implications this new information will have on Hough's case. For now, he remains in Spokane County Jail on a $750,000 bond.
PREVOIUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man, accused of shooting and killing a woman during what Spokane Police called a tragic road rage incident Saturday afternoon, appeared before a judge Monday and was officially charged with 2nd Degree Murder.
Richard Hough told KHQ in a jailhouse interview that he acted in self-defense because he saw the woman holding a knife. However, according to court documents released Monday, that's not what Hough told police.
Court documents say that on Saturday afternoon Hough was the passenger in a car driven by his mother. The two, along with Hough's brother in the backseat, were heading to a family barbecue. According to Hough's mother, Birdie, a vehicle zoomed by them, driving erratically and dangerously. The Hough family tried to catch up with them to tell them to slow down, and eventually both cars stopped for a red light at Addison and Francis. Court documents say they all traded words, but then a tense situation became dangerous when, according to Hough, the woman he shot exited the car to confront them.
Hough says that the woman, identified in court documents as Erika Kienas, aggressively exited her vehicle and he says he was concerned for the safety of his family. He says he was wearing a .22 magnum revolver in a holster attached to his belt, which was fully loaded. He says Erika made a reference to the gun and then said she should cut Richard. Court documents say Hough saw "Erika thrust her right hand into and across the left side of her bra area inside her shirt," and he believed she was accessing a knife. Court documents say he "fired one round from his revolver striking Erika in the chest."
In his jailhouse interview with KHQ Hough said, "Next thing you know we're stopped in the middle of traffic and his woman is coming out of her car sayings she's going to cut me and trying to pull out a knife. (Christian Saez with KHQ: 'Did you see a knife?') "Yes, I did."
But according to court documents, Hough told at least two different officers he never actually saw a knife. "Richard never saw Erika display a knife," is what an officer testified to in court documents. "He did not give Erika any commands to stop the actions that he perceived by her as a threat. He drew his revolver and immediately fired one shot at her." According to court documents, officers never found a knife.
Court documents also say that Hough told police he had a fascination with firearms, "shooting every three to four days or maybe once to twice a week." Court documents also say that Hough told police he has PTSD and takes Xanax and hydrocodone every day. He takes hydrocodone four times throughout the day, according to the docs. According to the docs, Hough had taken his morning dose of Hydrocodone, but not his Xanax. "He is sensitive to the heat from his injury and PTSD," the docs say. "Heat is a trigger for his anxiety therefore he always wears long-sleeved shirts. Today compared to previous days was a hot day and Richard began to feel his anxiety become triggered before they left the house. He felt like he should have taken his Xanax but didn't. The air conditioning in the vehicle doesn't work well, therefore Richard's anxiety level was increasing as they drove toward Spokane. Richard didn't take his Xanax while they were driving and decided he would wait until they arrived at their destination in Spokane to consume his Xanax. To help with his anxiety, Richard consumed a portion of a CBD drink that he had until he reached Spokane to take his Xanax."
Richard Hough is charged with 2nd Degree Murder and is now being held on a $750,000 bond.