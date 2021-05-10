There's a new way for people in Spokane County to report non-violent crime, thanks to Crime Check Online Reporting.
Note: This service is to be used for non-violent crime that is not currently happening. If you are trying to report a crime that you are currently witnessing, call 911 or Crime Check at (509)-456-2233, depending on the situation.
Here's how to file a report online:
Go to SREC911.org.
On the home page, in the top right corner, you'll see "Crime Check." Click on the arrow to access a drop down menu, then click "Online Reporting."
Here you'll find a list of instructions, including information on how to submit a police report over the phone if you are not comfortable filling one out online. However, be aware that not all police reports can be filed through this online program or over the phone, some would require a law enforcement response.
Scroll down to the bottom of the page and select the jurisdiction that applies to you. Right now, only Spokane County Unincorporated is available. SREC says that the ability to file reports online with the Spokane Police Department, Spokane Valley Police Department, and Liberty Lake Police Department are coming soon.
You will then be taken to a page where you can fill out what kind of incident you are reporting, and all other necessary information. Once you are finished, you will receive a temporary case number until your report is approved.
SREC says that the online reporting service will not be monitored 24/7, and if you are currently witnessing a crime to call 911 or Crime Check at (509)-456-2233.