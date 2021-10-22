COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - KHQ has obtained dashcam video from a Kootenai County Fire engine that shows Mark Few driving dangerously on Labor Day night, just before he was pulled over and cited for a DUI.
The dashcam video, obtained through a public records request, was captured from the front of a fire engine, driven by a fire captain, who was concerned about the driving.
That fire captain called dispatchers and then followed the vehicle in front of him and gave updates about their location. The video shows a vehicle, later revealed to be driven by Mark Few, drifting in the shoulder of various roads and at one point it appears he almost takes out a traffic sign.
The video starts at 8:01 p.m. on the night of Labor Day and ends with a Coeur d'Alene police officer pulling Few over at 8:07 p.m. You can hear the fire captain say "got him!" as the cruiser's lights turn on.
The officer who pulled Few over said in his police report that Few “exhibited several signs of intoxication.” He refused to complete field sobriety tests, per the report, and his breath samples registered .119 and .120 blood-alcohol-content level.
This week Mark Few pleaded guilty to the charge and was ordered to pay $1,000 in fines, do 24 hours of community service, install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle for a year, and his license was suspended for 90 days.
Mark Few issued a statement, in which he announced his suspension:
"I have had a month to reflect on the regretful decisions I made on Sept. 6," Few said in a statement Saturday. "I again offer my sincere apology and I remain committed to learning from this mistake. As a consequence of my error in judgment, I will not be present at Kraziness in the Kennel and the first three games of our season. I know this impacts our student-athletes and the coaching staff as we begin the season. I understand the severity of my actions and am sorry for the impact this consequence has on our team. Thank you again to those who have supported me, my family, and our program throughout this process."