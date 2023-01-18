Workplace injuries and illnesses in Washington state exceeded the national average in 2021, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Wednesday.
BLS's report identified 3.5 reportable cases per 100 full-time equivalent workers. Washington was among 19 states with a rate of recorded illnesses and injuries "significantly" higher than the national average.
Reportable cases of illnesses and injuries ranged substantially by sector. At the extremes, information had a rate of 0.2, while natural resources and mining had a rate of 7.9.
Smaller and very large businesses recorded fewer cases. Businesses with fewer than 11 workers had a case rate of 1.5, businesses with more than 1,000 employees had an average case rate of 3.1 and businesses with 50-249 had a case rate of 4.8.
Of 77,600 private industry cases, 51,000 involved days away from work, job transfers or restrictions. BLS describes these more severe cases as "DART" cases.
According to BLS, the education and health services sector had a significant decrease in DART cases. It was the only private sector with a major change from 2020, however both state and local government recorded significant increases in DART cases.
Idaho was among nine states that did not report data to BLS.