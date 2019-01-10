SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators continue to examine the events that led up to a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place January 7 in Spokane.
According to a release from the Spokane Sheriff's Department, officers had responded to the 600 block of West Motgomery at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. The caller had said a neighbor was outside shooting at her and others inside the home.
The suspect was later identified as 35-year-old David Novak.
Soon after arriving, at least one officer advised dispatch that he'd heard a gunshot, possibly from a shotgun. Moments later, officers confronted Novak who was by a pickup truck parked in the driveway of his home.
Radio traffic indicated officers believed Novak had a firearm, but it wasn't know if he dropped it before returning to his home. Officers evacuated neighboring homes or advised citizens to shelter in place.
According to Sheriff's Deputy Mark Gregory, at least one Spokane Police officer fired at least one shot during the confrontation with Novak. It is not currently known if that shot was fatal, or if the shot even hit Novak.
With the aid of an Armored Tactical Rescue Vehicle, officers approached Novak's home and saw him lying on the ground near the doorway. He did not appear to be moving.
Despite life-saving efforts, Novak was pronounced dead at the scene.
Residents of the home where the original 911 call came from, said Novak, who appeared intoxicated, had walked over and began talking to them while they stood outside their home.
As they talked, Novak began using racial slurs toward the three men and said several times that he was a "KKK" member, according to the press release.
According to police, Novak then grabbed one of the victims and brought his arm back as if he were about to punch him. The victim broke free and told Novak to leave.
Novak walked back to his home, threatening to shoot/kill the men while using additional racial slurs. The victims went inside, armed themselves and called 911, according to police.
The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team is continuing to interview witnesses and involved officers as they work to determine what happened in this case.
They are asking anyone who may have heard, seen or may have security video of the incident, to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.