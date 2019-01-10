SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators continue to examine the events that led up to a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place January 7 in Spokane.

According to a release from the Spokane Sheriff's Department, officers had responded to the 600 block of West Motgomery at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. The caller had said a neighbor was outside shooting at her and others inside the home.

The suspect was later identified as 35-year-old David Novak.