PONDERAY, Idaho - The doors of the Little Fit Day Care in Ponderay are closed, just one week after the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare sent the owner, Dennis McLeish, a termination letter.
The letter states a 6-month-old and two 20-month-olds were left "completely unattended."
McLeish said he was checking on another family's child and that he'd taken precautions to make sure the kids in his care were safe. He said the door to the play area was left open so he could hear what was going on.
KHQ's Adam Mayer has been sifting through rules the state of Idaho lays out for child care services, and what this may all boil down to is a provider failing to understand what their responsibility really is under law.
"I had the front door ring and so I stepped out of the baby room with the door, and the Idaho and the ICCP law is that you have to be within ear shot or eye sight," McLeish said.
But according to the state's manual, the adult supervisor must be within "sight and hearing of children."
That means providers have to have someone watching the kids at all times.
McLeish had also been cited for the same violation back in October.
In that case, a child locked a baby in a closet and no one knew about it. At the time, an inspector noted that "additional staff are needed for supervision."
McLeish acknowledged that he was looked to get more help.
"I have six kids in my care and they were all under the age of three," he said.
Both Idaho and Washington make it easy for parents to check their child care provider online. Both sites include the most recent inspection reports.
In the case of Little Fit Day Care, it shows McLeish made changes after failing the inspection back in October, adding a baby gate so kids couldn't get into rooms that can lock.
The center also passed an inspection in January.
As for the most recent shutdown, McLeish plans to appeal the termination.
