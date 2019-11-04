Update 2:30 pm:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - KHQ has learned more information after a man was run over near a Spokane Valley worksite on Monday.
According to police, the man was helping to retrieve a truck that had been stolen from his workplace, Intermountain West Insulation.
He was beneath the truck, putting a chain around the axle in preparation to have it towed, when the driver of the tow truck started to drive, not realizing the other man was still underneath.
The man's chest was run over by the stolen truck and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Intermountain West Insulation co-owner Darran Moody gave the following statement:
"We're always appreciative of first responders and the people at the hospital who are taking care of him. We want to give him and his family some privacy as he is trying to recuperate. We're not even thinking about the stolen truck and that side of things right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his wife."
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - First responders say a man is in critical condition after being run over by a vehicle at a Spokane Valley worksite Monday morning.
A man was unhooking chains under his trailer on the 17100 block of E. Boone when the driver thought he was clear, running over his chest.
According to Spokane Valley Fire Department Public Information Officer Julie Happy, the man was hospitalized reportedly in critical condition.
KHQ has a reporter looking for more information. This story is developing.
