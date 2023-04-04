POST FALLS, Idaho - Crews are finalizing the first few phases of the Millworx Development in Post Falls.
It will be a similar property to Kendall Yards in Spokane and Riverstone in Coeur d’Alene.
The $150 million project is set to start rolling out as early as this summer. It will have everything from a hotel, and local businesses, to several different types of housing.
“It is a full-plan project. It’s an elephant to eat,” Danny Davis, a broker at Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty, said.
Out with the old and in with the new. The former Idaho Veneer property will soon look like the pictures below.
“We’ve seen housing development, but we have not seen commercial come along with it. It’s really been slow,” Davis said.
Beyond the 600 living units, A&A Construction and Development plans to open a 150-room hotel, with several different local businesses, giving it more of a downtown feel.
“If you’ve got residential only coming in and no businesses, then you just feed more into that bedroom community,” Robert Jacobs, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty, said.
The “bedroom community” was something the developers took into consideration.
According to Post Falls Community Development Director, Bob Seale, with the population growth, Post Falls hasn’t had much commercial growth.
“The business growth was a little bit lackluster, but over the past couple of years, we’ve seen more commercial site plans coming through than we’ve ever seen,” Seale said.
It’ll provide more jobs and a better economy. What’s even better is that the storefronts will only be leased to local business owners.
“It’s not the big national brands, it’s the local people that have ideas and want to do something special, unique and serve the community. That has been a great reception too,” Davis said.
Townhomes and larger houses with garages and a yard will be built in separate phases. It may be a new “work, live, play” property, but its history will still stand.
“And that has been so important to A&A to try and keep the history that this was in fact an operating mill site for almost 100 years that provided livelihoods for people in the community,” Davis said.
The old Hog Silo will pier over the new Millworx development, reminding future residents of what came before them.
“I was born and raised here, so for me, I love seeing this stuff here. It’s great for everybody, it’s great for us,” Davis said.
Two types of units will be up on the market come the beginning of May. The rest should be done around the end of summer. Depending on the market, the units will range in price from $450,000 to $775,000.