Disney's new streaming service will include "the entire Disney motion picture library," according to CEO Bob Iger.
NBC2 reports that the streaming service, Disney+, will mean the "Disney Vault" will be a thing of the past.
Previously, certain animated Disney films would only be available for purchase for a short time before going, "back to the Disney Vault."
Disney+ is set to include Pixar and Marvel movies as well as original movies and shows.
Disney has yet to announce how much the streaming service will cost or its specific launch date.