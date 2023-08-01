SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University Residence Life will begin building a new dorm, designed to alleviate limited housing for students.
The 93-bed unit dorm will be located at 802 E. Sharp Avenue. It will be a suite-style residence hall for sophomores.
Gonzaga is currently in the process of demolishing three existing buildings on the site. Once, the demolition process is completed, then construction on the dorm will begin.
The university hopes the construction process will start this fall and that it will be completed by 2024.
Freshman and sophomores are required to live in the university's Residence Life housing.
"A lot of our sophomore students live in apartment style housing. And with housing pressures on our upper division students, our juniors and seniors, we have an increased desire... from those students to live on campus. And, as long as we have sophomore students in those spaces, then our upper division will have to live in residential spaces outside the university," Jon Wheeler, the director of Residence Life at Gonzaga, said.
Wheeler told Non-Stop Local that the students that face the biggest housing challenges are not undergraduates, but instead, the graduate students.
"The folks that are really at a disadvantage when it comes to housing are our graduate and law students. And so, that's a little bit difficult for them. So, they have to move into housing that's further from campus then perhaps they would like to," Wheeler said.
Ben Stuckart, the executive director of The Spokane Low Income Housing Consortium told Non-Stop Local that when students are living in student housing and not in market rate housing, it ultimately creates more housing openings for the Spokane community.
"Gonzaga has been growing. Just like Spokane has been growing... It puts pressure on the whole housing market, and when we don't have enough density in our community and we haven't been areas fast enough, it then puts pressure on the outskirts. So, then you have students that can't live near campus, you have people that are having to commute. It puts pressure on the whole system," Stuckart said.
According to Stuckart, over the last three years, Spokane's rents have risen by 60%, or 20% more on average a year. However, wages are not increasing to meet the rising cost of rent.
The new dorm at Gonzaga is not the final solution for the university's housing issues, however, it will be the start in a long process of expanding on-campus housing opportunities for all students.
"We are hoping to continue to build sophomore-style housing in this area and create a sophomore village...When we create the sophomore village, we will be able to open housing for upper division students," Wheeler said.