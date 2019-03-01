New Dr. Seuss book coming out 30-years after his death

A new Dr. Seuss book is on the way. Random House Children's Books is releasing the cover for the new book called "Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum."
The publisher announced on Thursday that illustrator Andrew Joyner completed the text which has a Seuss-like look while it's still standing on its own.
The book is based on an unfinished manuscript by the late children's author whose real name was Theodor Suess Geisel.
Geisel died in 1991.
The book features horse artwork by Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock among others, and it includes cameos from such Seuss favorites as The Grinch and The Cat In The Hat.
The book is scheduled to be released on September 3rd.