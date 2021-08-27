WASHINGTON DC- The White House sent out the following report this morning detailing evacuations out of Afghanistan.
From August 26 at 3:00 AM EDT to August 27 at 3:00 AM EDT, a total of approximately 12,500 people were evacuated from Kabul.
This is the result of 35 US military flights (29 C-17s and 6 C-130s) which carried approximately 8,500 evacuees, and 54 coalition flights which carried approximately 4,000 people.
Since August 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 105,000 people. Since the end of July, we have re-located approximately 110,600 people.’
The state department still has warnings in place for Americans in the region traveling to the airport.