Kala’s mother, Martine Maggio, says she got the call last week, giving her spirits the shock of life.

“This was the best blessing we could have gotten,” she said. “The feeling was euphoric. It was euphoric.”

Euphoric, because for the first time, the family has hope. They have always wanted justice and answers about what happened to their beloved Kala.

“I want to know the details, I do,” said cousin Julie Beauchaine. “We want the full story. And justice. We’ve been struggling.”

Without medical experts confirming Kala’s death as a homicide, trying the case against any possible suspects was a big challenge.

“I thought [before the call from the medical examiner] that Kala’s case was stalled… closed,” Martine said. “Obviously not.”