New examination updates manner of death for Spokane woman found dismembered, dumped in sleeping bag from undetermined to homicide
SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s been 10 years since the body of Kala Williams was recovered. Her decomposing body had been dismembered and stuffed in a sleeping bag found off of HWY 195.
Kala’s manner of death was ruled ‘undetermined’ shortly after her 2012 autopsy. After a request to the new Spokane County Medical Examiner to take another look at the case, it will now be amended to homicide.
Kala’s mother, Martine Maggio, says she got the call last week, giving her spirits the shock of life.
“This was the best blessing we could have gotten,” she said. “The feeling was euphoric. It was euphoric.”
Euphoric, because for the first time, the family has hope. They have always wanted justice and answers about what happened to their beloved Kala.
“I want to know the details, I do,” said cousin Julie Beauchaine. “We want the full story. And justice. We’ve been struggling.”
Without medical experts confirming Kala’s death as a homicide, trying the case against any possible suspects was a big challenge.
“I thought [before the call from the medical examiner] that Kala’s case was stalled… closed,” Martine said. “Obviously not.”
Kala’s is one of multiple cases the new medical examiner has been asked to review. This past week, a letter confirms the medical examiner has already taken a look at the death of Brenda Thurman from 2016 as well.
Initially the death was ruled an accident. Thurman’s husband, Dwayne, had told investigators her gun went off while he was cleaning it. The findings of the ME’s review states in part, "…the manner of death is better classified as a homicide." The letter was sent to Brenda Thurman’s daughter and given to KHQ by a private investigator who worked with the family. It further clarifies a form to amend the death certificate has been submitted to the Washington State Department of Health.
Though Dwayne Thurman was charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection to his wife’s death, the jury found him guilty of manslaughter in the second degree. Prosecutor Larry Haskell says because Thurman has already faced charges in connection to his wife’s shooting death, they are not able to pursue it further in court.
