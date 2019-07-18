SPOKANE, Wash.- A new farmers' market will be open on Thursday evening near the Canyon Bluffs Apartments this summer.
West Plains Farmers' Market will take place every Thursday from 4-7:00 p.m. until August 29th.
Vendors range from honey from locally raised bees, produce, hard ciders, and other goods. There is also live music and food trucks at the market.. ranging from 15-20 vendors.
The markets' spokesperson, Klint Brown, told KHQ the idea for the market comes from the need to give the community a place that they can do their local, fresh, and organic grocery shopping while also supporting small businesses and farmers.
According to Brown, the market does not profit off market sales. Instead, all the proceeds they earn are donated to a local organization, "Giving Back-Packs."
"Giving Back-Packs" is an organization that donates backpacks filled with food, water, clothing, toiletries and other goods to the homeless population around Spokane.
West Plains Farmers' Market can be located at 2610 W. Westwood Ln. near the Canyon Bluffs Apartments, on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. running until August 29th.
More information can be found on their Facebook page.