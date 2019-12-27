Managing life and school can be tough for teenagers, and it’s even tougher for teens who find themselves pregnant. In the past, many have had to choose between being a mom or a high school student, but now there’s a new school where young parents will be able to succeed at both.
Shauna Edwards is the founder of Lumen High School. She worked with teen parents for ten years and learned it’s almost impossible for young parents to maintain a regular schedule at school, while also caring for a child. Edwards used other leaders and teen parents to create the concept of Lumen, which was approved by the Spokane Public School Board earlier this year.
It’s funded through a grant and will provide wrap-around services for parents, including child care and early childhood learning on-site. It will also incorporate parenting skills into the curriculum. The building is located across from the STA Plaza and will be centrally located so that young parents - some of whom don’t drive - will be able to get to class. Right now, the space is under construction.
15-year-old Cierra Armstrong has applied to start attending Lumen with the inaugural class in Fall of 2020. She’s pregnant and due in May. Cierra transferred to an alternative school when morning sickness made her too sick to attend Rogers High School. Now, she’s looking forward to going to Lumen, a place where other students will understand her hardships.
The school is accepting applications now. The first year will include a class of 60 students. It has the space to grow up to 120 students and care for 120 children. To learn more about the school, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.