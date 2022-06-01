SPOKANE, Wash. - Those looking to practice their skills Franklin Park ahead of Hoopfest will notice a court covered in vibrant imagery inspired by the art of Spokane Tribal member George Flett.
Spokane Hoopfest Executive Director Riley Stockton said the court was in need of some love and renewing it was their way of giving back to the community.
"Everybody is so great with Hoopfest so we want to make sure people have a place to play when it's not the end of June," Stockton said. " A place to have fun and a safe place that they can work on their game."
The native-inspired art that covers the floor of the court was done by various people including Spokane tribal artists Freddy Throne and Shawn Bridgman who said the project means a lot to the community.
"It was a great opportunity to increase visibility on plateau tribal heritage," Throne said.
Monica Tonasket with the Spokane Tribal Business Council said the court represents the Spokane tribe with their Salish name, Redband Trout and canoes beautifully drawn on the court.
The court came to life thanks to a partnership between the Spokane Indians Baseball Team, Spokane Tribe of Indians, Spokane Hoopfest Association, Spokane Parks and Recreation and Spokane Arts.
Hoopfest is 23 days away. Stockton told KHQ that even thought registration was supposed to close Tuesday night, they decided to keep it open a until June 5 or until spots fill up.