SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens of families in Spokane will soon be off the streets and living in a safe home thanks to new initiative through Catholic Charities and Gonzaga's subsidiaries. After two years in the making, it is finally set to open.
Beyond all the plywood and forklifts, as construction crews wrap up in the coming weeks, there will be a new home waiting for so many families.
"I think that you could say the face of homelessness is truly our families. We sometimes often associate homelessness with single individuals on the streets of downtown who are in camps, and that is a big problem in our community," Jonathan Mallahan, the Chief Housing Officer for Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington, said. "But the biggest problem is so many families are without a safe place to sleep tonight. They're sleeping in vans, their couch-surfing, and Gonzaga Family Haven is part of the solution to ending that problem in Spokane."
Gonzaga Family Haven is much more than merely a roof over the heads of 73 local families—there's 60,000 square feet of park grounds, a splash pad, a community garden, a pedestrian and bike trail, and an additional 20,000 square feet of community space.
"This is essentially housing combined with a community center and a park," Mallahan explained.
Through a partnership with Gonzaga University, Gonzaga Prep, and Head Start, there will also be early learning opportunities available for students.
"We're going to be providing before and after school activities for students. We're going to be helping them with their schoolwork, learning new things, providing activities, ways to engage in the community," he said.
Molly Ayers, the Assistant Dean for the Center for Community Engagement at Gonzaga, shared the vision they have for the community. "We see our students serving as mentors and tutors for you; staff and faculty and students helping offer classes for adults and families."
By becoming involved in helping the community, GU students will also be able to get real-world experience in different capacities.
"We have some nursing students; they're teaching yoga classes right now to families in the reflection center. In a way, it's as large as we envision. So our hope is to really be responsive to what residents and families need and see how the University can bring resources and partner students to help support and provide some of those amenities," she said. "This is meant to be their forever home, if they want it to be."
Catholic Charities will also provide its basic social support services, like counseling and case management.
"For us to truly solve tomorrow's homelessness, we have to start today," Mallahan stressed. "If we don't get upriver and help support people now, when their children and when families are experiencing trauma, we're not going to be able to meet the need 20 years from now when those individuals are on our streets and they need to access emergency housing."
So far about half of the units have been signed, but the rest are expected fill up by the grand opening, set March 30 at 11 a.m.
"Gonzaga Family Haven will make a dent in the need, but it doesn't meet the need," Mallahan warned. "We need to build more housing. We need to have housing for people at all ends of the economic spectrum here, and Gonzaga Family Haven is a part of that."