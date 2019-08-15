Illinois has become the first state to require insurance companies to cover EpiPen injector costs for kids.
Gov. JB Pritzker signed House Bill 3435 into law, mandating EpiPen coverage for people 18 years or younger with severe allergies.
According to WAND, the bill takes effect on Jan. 1, 2020. A two-pen injector pack can cost around $700 for families as prices have risen over 400 percent in the last decade.
"This legislation takes a big step forward in protecting our children and families," Pritzker said "Both of these new laws fulfill a core principle of this administration: state government ought to be standing up for working families. Lowering the cost of prescription drugs and expanding health care coverage is one important way to help lower costs and build a higher standard of living for all Illinoisans."
Pritzker additionally signed a bill that mandates insurance coverage for office visits, testing and treatment related to Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses.