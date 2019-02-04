FRANKLIN COUNTY - Washington State Patrol is reporting that one 7-year-old girl was killed in a one vehicle crash on Highway 395 in Franklin County.
It happened just before 5pm Monday.
Troopers say 31-year-old Crystal Sullivan was driving on the Highway, when she lost control of her vehicle due to speed and the icy conditions.
Sullivan survived, and so did three of her children. Sadly, her 7-year-old daughter was not wearing a seatbelt and did not survive.
Sullivan, and her three surviving children were taken to a nearby hospital where they are listed in stable condition.
This crash, was one of dozens in South-Central Washington due to snow and ice.