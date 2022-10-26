SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25.
A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
Right now, the suspect has not been caught despite using a K9 unit and the Spokane County Regional Air Support Unit.
This morning, the victim is in critical but stable condition.
If you have any information, please call crime check at 509-456-2233.