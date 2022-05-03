A new scam is making the rounds, and it's targeting local business owners on Instagram.
New Instagram scam targets local businesses
For many local businesses, Instagram has become a huge way to advertise and connect with the community, acting as a window into sales. And that's exactly what this scam appears to be preying on.
It's leaving the victims not only helpless, but feeling guilty they can't stop it from spreading.
Justine Murray owns the store La Chic Boutique in Sandpoint, and she built a significant following on Instagram by sharing the stylish new clothes, accessories, and gifts they sell.
She says she's pretty savvy online and knows the phishing scams to avoid on Facebook, but last month she got a message on Instagram, that she thought was from a friend.
It read, "Hey! Sorry to bother you. I'm trying to login my Instagram on my new phone, it won't work. It says I should find a user who can help me get the link to verify my account. Will you?"
Thinking the message was from a friend, she went through the process sent via link.
In a matter of minute, she realized her friend had been hacked, and by clicking the link, she had let the hackers take over her account too. The hackers, whoever they were, quickly changed her password and kicked her out of her own account.
"Your whole account shuts down and becomes this Bitcoin scam of stories for a few days," Justine explained. "And then once they quit posting the stories, that's given you time to tell your friends and connections that you've been hacked," she explained.
"That's when they start the second part of this hack, and start sending messages from your page, acting like they're you—trying to get back into your account. And a lot of people thought it was me trying to get back in."
Justine says using her account, these hackers have taken over at least four other local business pages. While she and the other pages have tried contacting Instagram, they haven't had much luck.
Now, between hundreds of people reporting the page as a scam—or maybe just the hackers moved on—Justine's page has finally been shut down.
She says the idea of starting over online is daunting, but she really doesn't want this to happen to anyone else.
"I just feel like people need to know, because you totally get locked out, and we have not been able to get it back," Justine warned.
"Luckily for us, we don't have our Instagram hooked up to online shopping, so that's kind of what I'm scared of for other people that may be hacked. If you have a card on there, or you take Instagram payments through anything—ultimately, you could have your cards compromised too, and it could be more financial."
Justine says one weird thing these scammers have been doing is adding underscores to the names of Instagram pages once they take over. It's not a sure-fire way to spot them, but it's something to watch for.
The best thing you can do to stay safe online is to never trust a link anyone sends you over social media, unless you can verify its legitimacy elsewhere. Even if it seems to come from a friend.
Claire Graham
News Anchor
