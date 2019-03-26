WASHINGTON - A new interactive database shows buildings that could pose safety risks during earthquakes in Washington state was launched in March.
In a statement from Gov. Jay Inslee's website, the database, "While not comprehensive — presents a list and map of potentially unreinforced masonry buildings, or URMs, throughout the state."
The database allows you to search by city, legislative district, ownership, and even building use. The statement says that bricks and chunks of building materials are likely to cause damage, especially if it isn't reinforced.
In Spokane, the database shows that there is a total of 727 buildings on the map that could pose a safety risk. The Spokane Valley has six on the map.
Seattle has a total of 1,223 buildings on the map.
If you would like to read more about the database, head to the governor's page.