The New Jersey Devils’ mascot is having a rough off-season, and it’s not just because of failing to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
July 14, 2019
According to HuffPost, a person dressed as the team’s mascot was working at a kid’s fifth birthday party and decided to run towards a wall of glass while the children played a game of parachute.
Twitter user Lawrence Chiu shared and video and identified himself as the father of the birthday boy. He wrote “no one was hurt.”
The Devils decided to reach out on Twitter just to make sure.
You good, @NJDevil00? https://t.co/9VnUgAv9Fy— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 14, 2019