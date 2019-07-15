SOMERVILLE, N.J. - A New Jersey officer has lost his job after he was found overdosed on heroin while on duty and behind the wheel of his patrol car.
Back in April, 29-year-old Matthew Ellery was working when dispatch tried to reach him via radio, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.
NBC News reports that when Ellery failed to respond, another officer found him unresponsive in his patrol car parked in the driveway of a business. The responding officer gave Ellery two doses of Naloxone to reverse the overdose.
Ellery pleaded guilty to possession of heroine and driving while intoxicated. As a part of his plea deal, Ellery will lose his driver's license for seven months and forfeit his job as a police officer.
He'd been with the Franklin Township Police Department since 2016 and had been assigned to the patrol division.