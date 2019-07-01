New law requiring the State of Idaho to test all sexual assault kits takes effect

Boise, ID-- A new law requiring the State of Idaho to test all sexual assault kits submitted to the state crime labs takes effect today.
The law, championed by Idaho Representative Melissa Wintrow, mandates that all sexual assault kits will be tested with only a few, rare exceptions.
For example, anonymous kits won't be processed right away, but they will be held for up to 10 years in case the survivor decides to come forward after the assault.
The legislation was passed during the 2019 legislative session with only one no vote in the Idaho State House of Representatives.
Rep. Wintrow worked closely with individuals from several different police and law enforcement organizations, including the Idaho State Police Forensic Services Laboratory, the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence and the Twin Falls Police Department, on the legislation.