New Lewis and Clark High School principal inspired by childhood mentors, passes values to future generations

SPOKANE, Wash. - Ivan Corley, the current principal at Grant Elementary and future principal at Lewis and Clark High School, considers himself a late bloomer who achieved success after guidance from a few special mentors and teachers.
Growing up, Corley moved back and forth from South Carolina to Tacoma, Wash. because of family in the military and other adversities. He said in school, he was a kid who went through the motions and didn't think much about his future until a some of his teachers and track coaches told him he had the potential to do more. With the support from his mentors and his single-mother, Corley decided to push himself and became the first person in his family to graduate high school.
The values Corley learned growing up, still apply to his life today and the lives of future generations in the classrooms now.
"That's what drives me each and every day," said Corley. "To make sure kids have access, they have information, make sure they're hearing that they can be whatever they want to be or become. I'm an example of don't let someone tell you what you can't do."
Corley said those are the values that no matter what he's doing; teaching, coaching track or being principal of a school, his goal is to inspire all kids and make sure they know the skies the limit.
Corley also said educators are continuously having conversations about how to progress and move closer to being more inclusive for all of the kids they teach. As Juneteenth is expected to become a federal holiday, Corley said embracing and showcasing all kinds of cultures, backgrounds and celebrations is important. Corley also said educators are always working to figure out how to be more of a reflection of the demographic of students they have now.
"Some of these holidays and celebrations get national recognition, but I feel that they should be recognized and celebrated every day," said Corley.
Corley said talking about historical and monumental moments like the end of slavery and the civil rights movement are important for all kids to learn, as well as adults to recognize, remember, and to celebrate so that people in the community can better understand each other's backgrounds and grow strong together.