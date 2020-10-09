SPOKANE, Wash. - October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, bringing attention to a cancer that one in eight women are diagnosed with. Health officials say one of the best ways to fight the cancer is by detecting it early, and a new location in Spokane is making that possible.
A new clinic, Kvinna, in Liberty Lake is setting up an "early detection" screening machine. This is just one of six machines in the U.S. This machine will help detect cancer in women that might otherwise go unseen, health experts said.
The machine is called a Sonocine, and it's an ultrasound machine that captures more images than a mammogram can.
This machine stitches the images together like a movie, catching very small cancer cells in women who have dense breast tissue. That's a form of breast tissue that almost 50% of women have that makes cancer cells even harder to detect.
Kvinna is opening this clinic because higher quality imaging is needed to find those cancer cells during the early stages.
"It makes all the difference between an easy battle with cancer, or one that is brought with very invasive treatments and a drastic impact to your life and your mortality" Angela Barnes, Kvinna president said.
Kvinna is located in Liberty Lake and planning to open this January. Their president said they're already booking appointments.
To find out if your a good candidate for this screening, you can take a quick assessment with Kvinna at any time. Just text "health" to 33-777.
