SEATTLE (AP) - King County Metro has enacted regulations limiting the number and size of bicycles on Seattle water taxis.
KING-TV reports bicycles must fit inside the designated storage spaces on the vessels and the number cannot exceed set limits starting Monday.
The boats Sally Fox and Doc Maynard each have a 26-bicycle capacity. The Spirit of Kingston vessel has a 14-bicycle limit.
King County Metro says riders have been chaining bicycles to handrails or blocking doorways and exits when storage spaces are full, creating safety concerns.
