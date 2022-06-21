SPOKANE, Wash. - Hoopfest weekend kicks off June 25, and local businesses are preparing for the hectic weekend ahead.
“I’m exhausted already and excited at the same time even thinking about what this weekend could be,” enthused The Wet Whistle operations manager, Jeff Moreland.
Moreland and his sister opened The Wet Whistle back in December, so as a business they have yet to experience the chaos of Hoopfest. But they're looking forward to checking it off their bucket list!
And after two long years off the courts, the iconic tradition of Hoopfest is returning to the streets of Spokane.
“Hoopfest by far is the biggest event we’ve had to get ready for, by far,” Moreland said. “Bloomsday was great, but we’re excepting ten times the amount of people, if not more, down here for Hoopfest.”
The city will be electric this weekend as the streets are shut down, and over 3,500 players take the courts to play some much-needed 3-on-3 basketball.
“It’s going to be a huge success, as long as we’re dribbling basketballs out there on June 25 and June 26, so we couldn’t be more excited with the numbers and we can’t wait for people to be back,” Hoopfest Executive Director Riley Stockton said.
And some of those 3,500 players will be right outside The Wet Whistle’s front door, the energy moving through downtown.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better location, the sign for Riverfront Park is right out there, I mean you can see it when you walk out our door,” Moreland said.
This weekend is going to be a hot one, with temperatures rising into the low 80s. This means the team at The Wet Whistle is stocking up and preparing for a lot of new customers needing refreshments. They have something for everyone, from cocktails and coffee, to sandwiches and cookies; perfect fuel for a jampacked Hoopfest day.
“We’re excited, we’re ready for it... it’ll be a really good weekend for us.”
And Hoopfest is bringing the community back together.
"It's definitely huge to have it back and to get all the people back into downtown, to see that downtown is alive again,” Moreland said.
If you need a break from running around all day watching, or playing, some basketball, the doors of The Wet Whistle will be open on Howard and Main, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.