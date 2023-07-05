SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation will activate a new ramp meter on eastbound US-2 ramp to I-90 on July 6.
During the weekday commute, the ramp will be metered from 2:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. A sign will be up to remind drivers that the meter is in use during those hours.
Drivers will use the meter light just like a standard traffic light. During metered operations, drivers will form three lanes on the ramp using the right shoulder to form the third lane.
Drivers will stop at the red light and proceed at their lane's green light, only one car is allowed per green light.
Analysists from the Washington State Department of Transportation found that a third lane on the US-2 ramp to eastbound I-90 was necessary to reduce the wait times for drivers entering the freeway.
Traffic data shows that during peak travel hours, an estimated 2,400 vehicles are waiting to get on the US-2 on-ramp to eastbound I-90 and the Walnut/Maple and Division exits.
Meters provide better traffic flow, less congestion and reduced collisions during these peak commute hours.
The Four Lakes to Idaho Operational study found that collisions have steadily increased between 2013 to 2017. Ramp spacing, weather and poor driving behavior make up the majority of the crashes.
Crashes on US-195 have decreased 45% since the installation of a ramp meter in 2019. Also, after the Maple/Walnut ramp meter installation in 2021, crashes have decreased 70%.
Before you head out the door for your commute, check the WSDOT real-time travel map or check out their traffic alerts page.