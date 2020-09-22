SPOKANE, Wash. - You might have noticed new meters on some I-90 on-ramps.
The city has outgrown the stretch of I-90 that runs through downtown.
That's why starting in November you might have to stop at a light before getting on I-90. The new metered on-ramps will come online after what's called a "dark period" during October.
During that time the Department of Transportation (DOT) will study how many people are currently on the road and how many should be let on at one time.
The goal of the lights is to maintain 60 miles an hour merging speeds versus 25 miles per hour and to reduce crashes.
DOT says when you have 5 or 6 cars merging at once all at different speeds it affects all the cars in all lanes and increases the likelihood of an incident occurring.
The lights could be up and running as early as November depending on the weather.
