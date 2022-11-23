SPOKANE, Wash. - At least one Spokane city shelter is facing closure going into winter. And while the Spokane City Council unanimously passed a resolution to set aside $3.5 million for shelters already in place, it may not be soon enough.
Hope House announced it's potential closure because of funding issues in early November.
On Wednesday, however, Nonstop Local learned they aren't the only ones. In fact, area shelter providers met up recently to discuss what they need to keep up and running in the next year to 18 months. That number is upwards of $5 million.
"So, it's inevitable that we will be closing at least some shelters across our system outside of Trent and Cannon if we can't come up with that full $5 million," Fawn Schott, the President and CEO of Volunteers of America (VOA) said.
Hope House is just one of multiple shelters VOA runs
in the Spokane area and was created to provide women with a home that has food, warmth, and at the forefront, safety, particularly for those fleeing domestic violence.
After nearly 25 years, that may come to an end.
"I mean, the reality is our women that we serve, many of them are actively fleeing domestic violence, they don't have a safe place to go," she said.
"We know that there are challenges (for funding) to go to larger shelters. Sometimes shelters that house both male and female sometimes have perpetrators that have victimized some of our women, so we need to make sure that our community has a safe place for these women."
The issue comes down to funding. It takes $1.5 million a year to keep Hope House up and running. They've been able to make it work, but that funding keeps getting lower.
They get about $700,000 a year in private donations. And while the city helped expand its services, the county filled the funding gap with $750,000.
This year the city asked the state to help with about $600,000, but that'll be gone at the end of December.
Hope House says in the big picture, they still need about $300,000 to stay open next year.
"If we got the bridge funding, the combination of the bridge funding and the new county award beginning January 1st would allow us to maintain operations through June 30th," she said.
With the city council now setting aside $3.5 million for shelters like Hope House, Schott says, it won't matter, because they could end up being forced to close before that money is approved.
"We won't know of the results of that request for proposal until January, late December to January," she said. "So you can imagine that if without some bridge funding to buy us some time to identify whether or not we receive any of that, or received the necessary 1.5 million to keep our operations open. We're just in a real pickle to be able to keep the doors open."
So while the city shells out the cash to open new shelters, it leaves current shelter providers asking, 'What about us?'
"There's still a substantial gap, and our community is at risk of losing existing shelters for families, infants, women, and some single men," she said.
A spokesperson for the Department of Commerce said Tuesday there is still $5 million worth of "Rights of Way Initiative" funds that haven't been allocated in Spokane County yet.
The city recently updated its proposals to receive some of that money. The spokesperson said those discussions are ongoing.