SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Public Library has been hard at work the last few months updating their website to bring it up to modern standards, and now the online catalog is following suit.
The newly designed catalog was made with the user in mind, with the goal of making it easier to navigate and return accurate search results across a broad range of needs and interests.
On their website detailing the upcoming change, they state, "Along with a more functional experience, we’ll have the long-term ability to expand our services and better utilize your tax-payer dollars."
Indeed, one of the benefits of this new catalog is that it has been developed in-house, making it more cost-effective and easier to customize. This means if there are features or enhancements that needed down the line, it will be easy and much faster to add them.
"If there were functions you enjoyed in the previous catalog that you don’t see here, let us know and we can add it to our list of possible future enhancements," Library staff encourages.
Due to transitioning to a new platform, the Lists feature will no longer be available. However, for those who liked to browse new materials, worry not! This feature will be added shortly. The Library wanted to make sure the catalog was functional and working well before adding addition features.
The new catalog will go live on Monday, Dec. 13, so be sure to check it out and submit your feedback for the new design!