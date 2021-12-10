Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Chewelah, Boulder Creek Road, Cheney, Flowery Trail Road, Fairfield, Orin-Rice Road, Airway Heights, Republic, Downtown Spokane, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Odessa, Spokane Valley, Sherman Pass, Colville, Northport, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Rockford, Coulee City, Creston, Wauconda, Wilbur, Newport, Chesaw Road, Harrington, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Deer Park, Ritzville, and Inchelium. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may result in some downed trees and power outages. Loose objects may become airborne. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&