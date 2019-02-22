New PAC backs potential 2020 run by Gov. Jay Inslee

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A new political action committee has been created to back a potential presidential run by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
Officials with Act Now On Climate say they filed Thursday with the Federal Election Commission, according to a press release.
Corey Platt, a former political director at the Democratic Governors Association - which Inslee was the head of last year - is serving as senior adviser to the committee.
Inslee, who has made climate change the focus of his agenda in Washington state, has said climate change must be a top priority for the next president. Inslee, who is widely expected to jump into the race, has said he will make a decision soon.
The political action committee will not take corporate money and will disclose its donors.
